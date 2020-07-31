mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Murda Beatz Taps Ty Dolla $ign & Polo G For Summer-Ready Single "Doors Unlocked"

Erika Marie
July 31, 2020 00:16
Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign, and Polo G add another hit to their growing list of bangers with "Doors Unlocked."


He just may have another hit on his hands, and that wouldn't be surprising considering how many accolades Murda Beatz has raked in over the years. The Canadian producer has worked with a few of our favorites including Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Drake, Gucci Mane, Migos, and more, and on Friday (July 31), he returns with a summer-ready single titled "Doors Unlocked." The track features none other than Ty Dolla $ign and Polo G.

We may be on lockdown due to COVID-19, but that hasn't stopped Murda Beats, Ty Dolla $ign, and Polo G from delivering a track that will have you feeling as if you're cruising around town on a warm summer evening. "Doors Unlocked" is a nice blend of rap and R&B over a smooth beat, so give it a few streams and let us know what you think of these three artists working together.

Quotable Lyrics

Comin' outside with the Benz outside
Money makin' moves, yeah, I been alright
What I got to lose is a black or white
Had to do it for the city, you know that part
Two hoes in a Focus, we drink 'til we fall out

Murda Beatz Ty Dolla $ign Polo G
