Canadian producer Murda Beatz's reputation speaks for itself, and at 25-years-old, the young artist has worked with some of the industry's most sought after performers. He's responsible for Drake's "Nice For What," Nicki Minaj's "No Frauds," Tekashi 6ix9ine's "FEFE," Travis Scott's "Butterfly Effect," as well as a number of other charting hits.

Murda Beatz, real name Shane Lee Lindstrom, recently sat down with Montreality to talk about a myriad of topics including his rise to fame and what it's been like working with some of today's hottest artists. To begin, he said that he makes it a habit of investing in himself and his career, mentioning that when he received his first check, he immediately went out and bought a $10K laptop. "You always gotta invest in yourself," he said. "That's what people forget. If you create something from nothing and then you start to just invest the money that you make back into what you created, it's only gonna get bigger from there."

He shared a story about how he told his friends that he needed to make his way to Atlanta to get into the city's music scene and two weeks later, he began working with Migos. "I just feel like if you really want something to happen, you've got to speak it into existence. Keep talking about it." Beatz couldn't say enough kind words about Drake because he always represents Canada and works with Canadian producers. "He's a good person," Beatz said. "He's a creative person, too. I feel like people try to take away the creative process behind his music for him, but he has a good mind when it comes to the music sh*t."

Check out what else the producer had to say about Drake, the advice he has for producers, and more below.