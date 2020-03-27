Murda Beatz & YNW Melly Call On Lil Durk To Round Out "Banana Split"

Famed Canadian producer Murda Beatz has given fans a quarantine bop to enjoy during this global lockdown. He surfaced on Friday (March 27) with his track "Banana Split," a collaboration with YNW Melly featuring Lil Durk. For someone who has remained in custody for over a year, YNW Melly has been cranking out new tunes without hesitation.

Melly shared his hit Melly vs. Melvin project last November and has been heard on collaborations with various artists since the beginning of his incarceration. The rapper hopped on this Murda Beatz mix to rap about street ties and living the life of luxury, the latter being something he can't wait to come home to if he's released. Chicago's Lil Durk spits a verse and makes sure to include that his rhymes aren't about to get him into any more legal trouble. "No indictments on the song," he raps. Check out "Banana Split" by Murda Beatz and YNW Melly featuring Lil Durk and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Okay, yet I might might agree

I'm bloody and yes I got my degree (Slatt)

That means I got knowledge on n*ggas who killin'

And really got bodies and 'bout all that body lil' b*tch (Slatt, lil' bitch)

Okay 'bout that body lil' b*tch (Lil' b*tch)

Go pop you a molly lil' b*tch (Lil' hoe)