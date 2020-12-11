mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Murda Beatz & Shordie Shordie Prep Collab Mixtape Release With "Doctors" Single

Erika Marie
December 11, 2020 01:08
The two artists are reportedly set to drop their collaborative project "Memory Lane" in January.


These two continue to build anticipation toward the release of their collaborative project. Megaproducer Murder Beatz and rapper Shordie Shoride will soon release their mixtape Memory Lane sometime in January, but while we wait, they've returned with another single and visual. They recently dropped off "Good Evening" and on Friday (December 11), we've received "Doctors." The Grammy-nominated producer takes hold of the R&B-style beat as the Baltimore artist spits melodic bars.

For the visual, Shordie Shordie reconnects with his crew in his hometown, showing that his team is always by his side. Memory Lane will reportedly arrive courtesy of Warner Records, so stream "Doctors" and let us know if you're looking forward to Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz's forthcoming project.

Quotable Lyrics

But I'm in the streets
I'm sellin' drugs ain't gettin' no love
I take it that you wanna leave
Sayin' you good but when I come back
You tellin' em you wanna beef

SONGS Murda Beatz & Shordie Shordie Prep Collab Mixtape Release With "Doctors" Single
