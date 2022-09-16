mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mura Masa Shares New Album "Demon Time" Ft. Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng & More

Aron A.
September 16, 2022 18:03
28 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Demon Time
Mura Masa

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Mura Masa brings Y2K vibes on his latest project, "Demon Time" ft. Lil Uzi Vert, BAYLI, Skillibeng, Pa Salieu and more.


Mura Masa's returned with his official follow-up to 2020's R.Y.C. Earlier today, Mura Masa shared his new project, Demon Time, an 11-song opus that dives into hyperpop and early 2000s nostalgia. The effort boasts appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, BAYLI, Skillibeng, Pa Salieu, Channel Tres, Shygirl, PinkPantherss, slowthai and more.

During a conversation with Consequence Of Sound, he explained how the early 2000s inspired the project unintentionally.

"I think the kind of late ’90s and early 2000s is really interesting, because I think back then it was still possible to imagine a really futuristic idea of what was going to happen in a positive way. But now, it’s like, ‘Oh, Mark Zuckerberg says that you can go to Target in the Metaverse and that’s supposed to be interesting’ or like, climate change being the biggest human catastrophe of all time — that’s the future," he said.

Check the project out below.

[Via]

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Mura Masa Shares New Album "Demon Time" Ft. Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng & More
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject