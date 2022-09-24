Muni Long Unleashes A "Plot Twist" On "Public Displays Of Affection: The Album"

It's been a long time coming, but on Friday (September 23), R&B sensation Muni Long was finally ready to share her debut Public Displays Of Affection album, complete with 13 previously released tracks from two separate EPs, as well as five new titles.

Of the latest arrivals, today we've selected "Plot Twist" to spotlight for you, as it perfectly sets the tone for the impending moody R&B season we're about to experience.

"I can't believe you think you got away / With all the stupid games you like to play," the "Hrs And Hrs" hitmaker calls out a former lover as she sweetly sings. "'Cause I went through your phone the other day / The things I saw I won't even say / I went and got my pistol out the safe / Can't even lie, you made me contemplate."

Other new titles added include "Conversation," "Lemons," "Butterfly Effect," and "The Words."

Check out Muni Long's full debut album here, and stream "Plot Twist" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

