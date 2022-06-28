Muni Long delivered a rousing performance of her hit single "Hrs And Hrs" at the 2022 BET Awards, and now she's got even more exciting news for her fans. Earlier this week, the singer-songwriter revealed that her Public Displays of Affection Too EP will be hitting streaming platforms this weekend.

The 5-track release is due out on Friday, July 1st via Supergiant/Def Jam Recordings, and will include Muni's recently released collaboration with Saweetie on "Baby Boo" as well as "Pain" and "Another," which we've already heard (and even spotlighted on our R&B Season playlist).

Other recent successes for the R&B darling include being named MTV's Global PUSH Artist for the month of June and netting over 200 million streams on one of her most popular singles.

On top of that, her rise to fame helped her come the subject of an ABC News profile, telling the story of how she went from being one of the best-kept behind-the-curtain secret weapon song makers in the industry to a superstar on her own account.

If you didn't already know, Muni spent years penning hits for artists like Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, and Selena Gomez, among others, before her own big break.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

After having some intimate and open conversations with those that she loves, the 33-year-old –born Priscilla Renea – adopted her new moniker and stepped into the studio (and later onto the stage) with absolute confidence.

"Priscilla is the name I was born with," the multihyphenate has explained. "I always wanted to be Muni Long though. She’s fearless. She has intent. She is me."





Tap back in with HNHH this Friday to stream Public Displays of Affection Too, as well as new releases from other hip-hop and R&B hitmakers.