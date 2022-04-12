Muni Long Returns With "Another" Hit Single

Muni Long proved that she has what it takes to capture the world's attention with her smash hit single "Hrs And Hrs," and this Tuesday, the singer-songwriter has returned with "Another" hit via Supergiant Records/Def Jam Recordings.

"I love y'all so much, thank you for supporting me," the 33-year-old wrote to her 591K Instagram followers alongside a teaser clip of the song's accompanying music video. "I hope you like the song/video," she continued, prompting hundreds of comments to flow in, praising her latest work.

"I feel so confident that this will be a 'no skip' album," one YouTube user said of Muni's forthcoming project. "Well worth the wait and I love the storyline and vocals," another person added. "Not to mention the different looks, overall this was a 10/10 as expected."

Just last week, Muni Long stole the show as she performed alongside the likes of Summer Walker, Chloe Bailey, Cordae, and Jimmy Allen at the Recording Academy's first-ever Black Music Collective, honouring MC Lyte, John Legend, and more.

Stream "Another" below and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

This is what I want

I just want more love

I want you to kiss on me, and touch on me, and rub

I want trips around the world

Going somewhere every weekend

'Cause I love the time that we spend together