Muni Long Returns With "Another" Hit Single

Hayley Hynes
April 12, 2022 12:55
439 Views
24
1
Muni Long/Spotify
Muni Long/Spotify

Another
Muni Long

Muni Long is following the success of 'Hrs And Hrs' with more R&B magic.


Muni Long proved that she has what it takes to capture the world's attention with her smash hit single "Hrs And Hrs," and this Tuesday, the singer-songwriter has returned with "Another" hit via Supergiant Records/Def Jam Recordings.

"I love y'all so much, thank you for supporting me," the 33-year-old wrote to her 591K Instagram followers alongside a teaser clip of the song's accompanying music video. "I hope you like the song/video," she continued, prompting hundreds of comments to flow in, praising her latest work.

"I feel so confident that this will be a 'no skip' album," one YouTube user said of Muni's forthcoming project. "Well worth the wait and I love the storyline and vocals," another person added. "Not to mention the different looks, overall this was a 10/10 as expected."

Just last week, Muni Long stole the show as she performed alongside the likes of Summer Walker, Chloe Bailey, Cordae, and Jimmy Allen at the Recording Academy's first-ever Black Music Collective, honouring MC Lyte, John Legend, and more.

Stream "Another" below and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

This is what I want
I just want more love
I want you to kiss on me, and touch on me, and rub
I want trips around the world
Going somewhere every weekend
'Cause I love the time that we spend together

Muni Long new music new song new single female artists r&b Another
