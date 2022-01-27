Muni Long, formerly professionally known as Priscilla Renea, is having her big moment right now. With the release of her hit single, "Hrs and Hrs," a few months ago, fans have been absolutely loving the 33-year-old singer's voice. Going back to her 2021 project, Public Displays of Affection, R&B fans are discovering this incredible talent as she rises to superstardom. And her story is something special too.

For more than a decade, Muni Long has been working behind the curtains as a songwriter for artists including Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, and more. She's been recording demos for high-profile artists and operating as a lowkey entity but it's finally time for the world to know her name.



Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

As the money challenge continues to pick up steam on social media, despite entertainers like Nick Cannon and Fat Joe advising against it, Muni Long has officially inserted herself into the trend and she perfectly understood the assignment.

Spelling out "Run it up" with hundred-dollar bills, the artist made a play on her stage name, stretching the "P" into another room of her home, pointing an arrow at the word "Ho." Once the full message was revealed, Muni hid her face behind a stack of bills, showing off all her earnings from the virality of "Hrs and Hrs."

While the money challenge has gotten somewhat played out in the last few days, Muni Long refreshed the trend and came for the win. Is her contribution the best one yet?