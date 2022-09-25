Muni Long Finds "The Words" On New R&B Track From Her Debut Album: Listen

After her breakout hit "Hrs & Hrs" captured the minds and hearts of many, Muni Long solidified herself as a name to look out for in the world of R&B. Earlier this weekend, the 34-year-old shared her debut album, Public Displays Of Affection, including five new titles and a roundup of songs previously shared across her EPs.

Of the latest arrivals, we've already spotlighted "Plot Twist," leaving another favourite, "The Words," to share on Sunday (September 25).

"When you get that angry / Watch what the f*ck you say," the Florida-born artist's sweet voice sings. "Don't put your pride in the way / And I really hate / When it's B-I-T-C-H / So don't call me out my name."

Other previously released favourites from the tracklist include "Another," "Pain," "Time Machine," and "Cartier."

Check out the full Public Displays Of Affection album here, and stream "The Words" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I could turn back time

I would go back to the night

You hurt me first

And I would kiss you right before you said the words, the words

The words that broke up our forever

The reason why we're not together