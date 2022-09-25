mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Muni Long Finds "The Words" On New R&B Track From Her Debut Album: Listen

Hayley Hynes
September 25, 2022 11:44
Muni Long/Spotify

The Words
Muni Long

Muni's 18-song-long debut is the perfect way to carry yourself into R&B season.


After her breakout hit "Hrs & Hrs" captured the minds and hearts of many, Muni Long solidified herself as a name to look out for in the world of R&B. Earlier this weekend, the 34-year-old shared her debut album, Public Displays Of Affection, including five new titles and a roundup of songs previously shared across her EPs. 

Of the latest arrivals, we've already spotlighted "Plot Twist," leaving another favourite, "The Words," to share on Sunday (September 25).

"When you get that angry / Watch what the f*ck you say," the Florida-born artist's sweet voice sings. "Don't put your pride in the way / And I really hate / When it's B-I-T-C-H / So don't call me out my name."

Other previously released favourites from the tracklist include "Another," "Pain," "Time Machine," and "Cartier."

Check out the full Public Displays Of Affection album here, and stream "The Words" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I could turn back time
I would go back to the night
You hurt me first
And I would kiss you right before you said the words, the words
The words that broke up our forever
The reason why we're not together

