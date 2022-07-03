Muni Long Delivers "Crack" On Her "Public Displays Of Affection Too" EP

R&B lovers were happy to see the arrival of Muni Long's Public Displays of Affection Too EP earlier this weekend, giving us a taste of what the renowned singer-songwriter has been working on as of late.

Yesterday, we spotlighted "Cartier" on which the 33-year-old confronts a confusing relationship in her life, and today we've picked the other new title on the five-song tracklist, "Crack."

"Steady actin' like you want it / I done gave you plenty warnings / F*cked around and let you taste this gushy / And you actin’ like you never had good pussy," Muni sings on the first verse before comparing the effect she has on her romantic partners to "straight crack" on the chorus.

Other titles included on the new EP are solo singles "Another" and "Pain," as well as the 33-year-old's collaboration with "Best Friend" rapper Saweetie on their summer hit, "Baby Boo."

Stream Muni Long's Public Displays of Affection Too EP here, and check out "Crack" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Steady actin' like you want it

I done gave you plenty warnings

F*cked around and let you taste this gushy

And you actin’ like you never had good pussy