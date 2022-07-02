Muni Long Confronts A Confusing Relationship On "Cartier"

Though she spent years hiding behind the scenes of the music industry, penning hits for some of the biggest recording artists out today, Muni Long (born Priscilla Renea Hamilton) has been using recent months building a fan base for herself thanks to hit singles like "Hrs And Hrs" and "Baby Boo" featuring Saweetie.

This New Music Friday, the 33-year-old shared two new songs on a 5-track EP called Public Displays of Affection Too – a follow-up to her November 2021 8-track album, Public Displays Of Affection featuring Ann Marie.

Of the two newly released titles, we've chosen to spotlight "Cartier" today, on which the Vero Beach, Florida native confronts the confusing lover in her life.

"I wanna get to know you, we should take our time / 'Cause things that last for real just don't happen overnight / Why you wanna rush it if you're crushin' like I'm crushin'? / Baby, I'm just wondering, I got a couple of questions," she sings on the first verse.

Stream Muni Long's new EP here, and check out "Cartier" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Like, "Why you haven't showed me so I wouldn't have to doubt?"

And, "Why won't you tell me what we are, but want me to play house?"

But if you want my body, babe, it's a price you gotta pay

It's either with your heart or with your credit card and I love Cartier