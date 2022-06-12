Last week's R&B Season update saw new additions from Post Malone's twelve carat toothache album as well as Vory's debut project, Lost Souls, but this Sunday we have an even more versatile lineup of new releases in store for you.

From Arin Ray's Hello Poison record (which features Childish Major, D Smoke, Terrace Martin, VanJess, Blxst, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, and Rose Gold) we have two titles – "Serious" and "Set It Off."

"Sex on the beach, sex after work / Sex over here, sex over there / Rock you to sleep, rest on my chest / You've never felt this understood," the Ohio native sings on the sensual chorus.

A strong contender for song of the summer comes from Muni Long and Saweetie with "Baby Boo," followed by another fire joint effort from Dj Charlie B and Roy Woods on "Speeding."

Our last addition to this weekend's R&B Season update comes from Rae Sremmurd, who shared "Denial" ahead of their long-awaited Sremmlife 4 project, which they've been teasing on social media for some time now.

If you're in need of more music to stream, check out our Fire Emoji playlist update from yesterday here, and let us know what songs you've been loving lately down in the comment section.