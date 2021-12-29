mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Muni Long & August Alsina Sound Incredible Together On "Hrs & Hrs"

Alex Zidel
December 29, 2021 09:45
Muni Long releases the remix to "Hrs and Hrs" with August Alsina.


Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Muni Long, also known as Priscilla Renea, has found success with her new song "Hrs and Hrs," which initially appeared on her recently released project Public Displays of Affection. As the 33-year-old Florida-born singer continues to turn heads with her beautiful vocal stylings, Muni Long went viral last week after celebrated singer August Alsina remixed "Hrs and Hrs," uploading his version to social media. Fans immediately fell in love with his take on the track, wishing for the two to collaborate more often. Many thanked August for opening their eyes to Muni Long, who is rising up quickly.

After a few days, the official remix has been released with August Alsina complementing Muni Long's vocals perfectly, providing his verse in the middle of the record and adding to the vibe. 

Listen to "Hrs and Hrs" below and see why R&B fans are going crazy over Muni Long.

Quotable Lyrics:

I wanna give you your flowers
And some champagne showers
Order shrimp and lobster towers
But it's me that gets devoured

