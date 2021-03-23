Six days ago, the world learned that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long reportedly visited multiple spas in the Atlanta area and murdered eight people, including six Asian women. As America dialogues about the tragedy, on Monday (March 22), local news stations out of Boulder, Colorado shared that a gunman walked into a King Soopers supermarket and opened fire.



Local police and federal authorities descended onto the location and while exact details have not yet been shared, it has been reported that there are multiple injuries. There was reportedly a man with blood on his leg who was walked out of the market by authorities (seen in a clip below) in handcuffs and was later transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. His identity is unknown at the time of this publication.

USA Today reports that a witness named Dean Schiller claimed to have just exited the store when the incident occurred. According to Schiller, he not only heard the gunshots but also saw three people facedown, one of which was in the parking lot, but he didn't know if they were alive or dead. Another witness inside said that following the gunshots, patrons began stampeding to safety.

CNN reports that multiple people have been killed, including a police officer, and the suspect has been taken into custody.

