Multi-Talented Terrace Martin Single "Leave Us Be" Ahead Of New Album

It is always heartwarming to see those who work behind the scenes get the recognition they deserve. Many voices and contributors go into making great, lasting music, and all involved deserve praise.

Terrace Martin flew under the radar for years, helping to insert the elements of jazz and Black music into some of Kendrick Lamar's greatest hits in 2010s. After producing Lamar songs like "The Blacker the Berry" and "King Kunta," Martin is now poised to make waves as an artist himself.

Terrace Martin released "Leave Us Be" on Nov. 2, the official lead single for his upcoming 13-track album DRONES coming this Friday. The album includes high level feature guests such as Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Cordae, James Fauntleroy, Smino and more.

On "Leave Us Be," Martin colorfully depicts the everyday life of a Black man in his community. Hailing from the Los Angeles neighborhood Crenshaw, his passionately sung verses coincide elegantly with the rhythmic drums on the instrumental.

The horns at the end of the track complete the groovy atmosphere "Leave Us Be" strived for.

This single gives Terrace Martin an excellent foot forward ahead of DRONES, which looks to be a breakout project for the producer-singer-songwriter. Martin's track record surely allowed him to access the caliber of artists found on the tracklist of the upcoming record, releasing under his own label Sounds of Crenshaw.

Quotable Lyrics

LA livin'

Homies stay on go

The hood relentless

Pain is all we know

Baby moms pull up trippin'

Police passin' by

Check out "Leave Us Be" by Terrace Martin below.