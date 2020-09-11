Mulatto Uses A Human Toilet In Cole Bennett-Directed "On God" Video

Mulatto goes for shock value in the brand new video for "On God," directed by Cole Bennett.

Mulatto is going absolutely crazy right now.

As you know, there has been a dominant surge of women in rap, led by Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion. There are a number of women creeping up to their position, including Mulatto, who has proven to be one of the most creative overall rappers in the game right now.

With the release of her Queen Of Da Souf album, Miss Latto attracted a lot of new attention and, during her XXL Freshman Cypher, she stole the show with her flirtatious bars for Fivio Foreign. On the same day that her cypher went live, Mulatto took advantage of the attention by dropping her Cole Bennett-directed video for "On God," which uses shock value in the best possible way.

In the opening scene, Latto walks into the men's room and heads right to the only open urinal, which is just a dude crouching down with the flushing device on his head. Obviously, Mulatto intended to get people talking with this and she succeeded, trending on Twitter following the release.

You can't deny that Mulatto has a marketing savvy to her, using her creativity to open doors and guide her straight to the top.

Watch the video above and let us know what you think.