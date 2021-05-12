Mulatto has been widely regarded as one of the most exciting new artists in the game right now, and many have been eager to see how she transitions into the next phase of her career. Evidently, that phase happens to include a new name change, with Big Latto seemingly a likely candidate given its presence on her social pages.

Now, the artist-soon-to-be-formerly-known-as-Mulatto has come through to preview an upcoming banger, one that will be presumably included on her upcoming studio album. In the clip, it's clear that she's got a few things to say. "The blogs want to know who I'm fuckin'," she begins, over a hard-hitting build-up. "Rap bitches ain't talkin' bout nothin, fuck it / I changed my name but I bet they still gon' find something / try to bully me out my shit? / drop hits, I still ain't miss."

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"New money, new crib, new whip, new name," she lists off. "I'm still that bitch!" Alas, the clip ends before the beat can truly explode, but it's likely that Mulatto will continue to bring that defiant energy to the table.

Clearly, there are a few things she's looking to get off her chest, and it should be exciting to see how her next musical endeavor plays out. Whether she opts to move forward as Big Latto, Latto, Mule, Lil Latto, Big Mule, or a different direction altogether, rest assured that she'll be coming out swinging. Especially if she actually secures that Nicki Minaj collaboration she really imagined.