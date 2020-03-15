Mulatto Shares "Rich Sex" Video

Mulatto drops off a new video.

Atlanta's Mulatto has found a new profile in 2020 as her "Bitch From Da Souf" cut and its subsequent remix has catapulted the southern spitter to new heights.

Late last year, she issued her Hit the Latto EP for listeners and now revisits that tracklist as she hands out her latest "Rich Sex" music video.

In the clip, Mulatto catches the eye of a bank teller as she makes her attempt at pulling off a heist of two. In true fashion, the southern belle keeps things pretty steamy on-camera as she floats over the Bankroll Got It backdrop. The clip arrives as she accompanies Lil TJay on the True 2 Myself tour. Currently on hiatus, the tour is scheduled to pick back up in Canada toward the end of March.

Watch "Rich Sex" above.