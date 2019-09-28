Mulatto Powers Through With "See Sum"

Mulatto may have just gotten an opportune cosign when her "B*tch From Da Souf" track hopped on the speakers during an Instagram Live session of Rihanna's. It was when the singer was taking fans into her popcorn making routine that she took a break to dance along to the track and given the internet's propensities, such placement could do wonders.

In the interest of keeping tunnel vision, however, Mulatto has returned to drop off her latest entry with her "See Sum" track, which like "B*tch From Da Souf," boasts an addictive element that finds Latto assuring herself as an alluring new figure. Get into the new track and accompanying clip below.

Quotable Lyrics

I need a big d*ck n*gga on some skreet shit

I could never let him try me like no weak bitch

I'm a bougie ass, ratchet ass freak bitch

Out the country with yo n*ggafora week bitch