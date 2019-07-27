Mulatto Oozes Royal Pedigree In Her HNHH Freestyle Session

Born in Ohio, but formed in the Southern part of Atlanta, Mulatto is a well-seasoned traveler who doesn't yield under pressure. After winning Lifetime's The Rap Game contest, Mulatto (then known by the orderly title of Miss Mulatto) opted against signing with Jermaine Dupri and his So So Def imprint. Having garnered a ton media attention through onscreen exploits, Mulatto felt a need to hone in on her craft, as an independent artist. So far, the decision has paid dividends, culminating with this month's "ATL Hoe" music video, and this here freestyle nod live at HNHH's NY offices.

In such little time, Mulatto has shown herself to be willing to cover a wide spectrum of subject material. Just last month, she let her detractors have it in a diss record titled "F*ck Rice Street," exposing the lingering issues in the judicial system stemming from her felony arrest, as well an incisive "all-for-one" jab at those who were silly enough to prey on her vulnerability. As you'll come to know - upon viewing her HNHH Freestyle Session, Mulatto doesn't buckle, she charges forward.

Quotable Lyrics:

Latto let 'em know

Latto let 'em know

Flood the chain, flood his sheets

He look better on his knees

If a hoe try N take something from me

You gotta pay, I can't do none for free.

- Mulatto