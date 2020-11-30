Mulatto is one of the most popular women in rap, having a serious break-out year with the release of her debut studio album Queen of Da Souf, which featured booming singles "In n Out" with the City Girls and "On God". Her rise to the top has been eleven years in the making, starting off as a child star and ending up as one of the biggest women in rap. Her profile just keeps on rising and, as it does, criticism is at an all-time high for the 21-year-old star.

Just last week, Mulatto was dragged for identifying as Black on social media, despite her past remarks that she doesn't like to call herself Black or White and actually prefers the term she uses as her stage name, which is outdated and offensive to many. She has heard the critiques and, according to her latest interview with HipHopDX from the BET Hip-Hop Awards, she's actually considering changing her name in the future.



"I can’t say too much because we’re working on something right now, but I would be lying to say it hasn’t crossed my mind before," said Mulatto about a possible name change. "It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can’t say too much right now, because it’s going to be a part of something bigger."

The name that the publication suggests she'll go with is her nickname, Big Latto.

The rapper also touched on her viral bars about Fivio Foreign during their XXL Freshman cypher, saying that it was nothing more than wordplay and that she wasn't actually shooting her shot.

"I don’t know it was an on-set thing, as a creative it’s what we do, it’s wordplay," she said.

Do you think Latto should change her name?

