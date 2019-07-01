mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mulatto Makes A Stately Arrival On "Big Latto" Project

Milca P.
June 30, 2019 21:28
149 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Big Latto
Miss Mulatto

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to Mulatto's latest.


Mulatto has steadily carved out her own lane as a proud and emerging from the South (see: "Bitch From Da Souf"). Now, the Atlanta-bred emcee has returned to double down on her talents, sharing the full-length Big Latto project. 

For six tracks straight, you'll find Latto holding her own solo, save for a coveted feature from Paper Route breakout Key Glock, underscoring the meaning of quality over quantity. Truth be told, the full project is a slew of back-to-back slappers and easily places Mulatto among frontrunners for the torchbearers of street anthems, both male and female.

Get into "Big Latto" down below.

Miss Mulatto new music Mixtapes big latto atlanta
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Mulatto Makes A Stately Arrival On "Big Latto" Project
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject