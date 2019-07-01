Mulatto Makes A Stately Arrival On "Big Latto" Project

Mulatto has steadily carved out her own lane as a proud and emerging from the South (see: "Bitch From Da Souf"). Now, the Atlanta-bred emcee has returned to double down on her talents, sharing the full-length Big Latto project.

For six tracks straight, you'll find Latto holding her own solo, save for a coveted feature from Paper Route breakout Key Glock, underscoring the meaning of quality over quantity. Truth be told, the full project is a slew of back-to-back slappers and easily places Mulatto among frontrunners for the torchbearers of street anthems, both male and female.

Get into "Big Latto" down below.