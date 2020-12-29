The self-proclaimed Queen Of Da Souf, Mulatto became the first solo female rapper to get a gold-certified record from Atlanta. Off of that alone, she's definitely grown into a real-ass, trill-ass artist with plenty of potential to grow into a complete superstar. She has been surrounded by controversy on social media, but the 22-year-old is trying to ignore all of the hate, taking a birthday week vacation to Puerto Rico to clear her mind and re-focus for the next year. When she returned to the States, one of the first places she went was to her jeweler, who iced her out correctly, interpreting her nickname as a brand-new chain.

As you surely know, Mulatto's stage name has brought a lot of backlash to the young star. She has addressed the controversy, promising that she will be more mature, changing her name in the near future. There is some speculation that she will embrace her nickname, Big Latto, with her new name, and those assumptions have gotten stronger with the rapper dropping racks on a new "Big Latto" chain.

Latto's new piece is of a shiny, iced-out slot machine, playing off the "Lotto" implication in her name. It shines bright, has a crown to show off her queen status, and also includes diamonds spelling out her nickname. A Cuban link completes the look. It was commissioned at Icebox.



Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Does this stack up against her idol Gucci Mane's new chain, which weighs 22-pounds and looks like an absolute monster? Chime in in the comments.

