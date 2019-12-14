Mulatto Hits The Gas With "Hit The Latto" Project

It's been a strong 2019 for Atlanta-bred emcee Mulatto.

The upstart shed her childhood moniker and entered an era in which she began to leave her mark among the rising class of young female rappers currently dominating hip-hop's landscape. Now, as the momentum brought on by tracks such as her breakout "B*tch From da Souf" single and led by its newest remix, featuring Saweetie and Trina, Big Latto comes through with her latest Hit The Latto EP.

Among her peers, Latto makes the difference by subscribing to a strong pen privy to its fair share of anthem-worthy selections that hit across the spectrum. It's a versatility that makes her a favorite poised to take 2020 by the horns. Dive into a preview of what's to come via Hit The Latto.