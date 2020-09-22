Mulatto is starting to feel the effects of fame.

The rising rapper has been celebrated this year for her debut studio album Queen Of Da Souf, as well as her viral singles "Muwop" and "On God". There's a spotlight on her right now because of her creativity, marketing savvy, and ability to connect to a female audience that doesn't have enough voices representing them.

Along the way, Big Latto has side-swiped her way past controversies, many of which have stemmed from her stage name.

Still, she finds herself irked at everything she needs to address, which has led to her wanting to get off of social media altogether.

"Ima always be Lyssa from Clayco sorry not sorry," started Latto in a recent rant on Twitter. "Y’all sensitive as fuck I’m cut different this new found fame gone take some getting used to smh."

She went on to explain that she was feeling frustrated over the people calling her a colorist for joking with her friend.

"Ian even gone make no more IG stories y’all got it bruh ion want it if I can’t be myself," complained the rapper. "If I wasn’t a rapper I’ll delete all social media right now ON GOD. I can’t have roast sessions w my friends, I can’t pay my bills, I can’t defend myself from disrespectful ppl... lmao like fuck this shit for real. I just blocked soooo many ppl in .2 seconds cmon I got time today."

Mulatto better get used to the constant scrutiny because, at the rate she's rising, there will be more of it for years to come.