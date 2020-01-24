Mulatto Goes Crazy Over Fugees Sample On Tre Trax's "Ready"

There's bound to be some incredibly dope artists who are readying a breakout this year, as well as some producers. Both Tre Trax and Mulatto are making great cases for themselves, especially with their new collaboration, "Ready." The New York producer comes through with the budding Atlanta star for a track that flips Fugees "Ready Or Not." Tre Trax flexes his production skills while Mulatto makes a compelling case why she's one artist to look out for this year.

Tre Trax previously worked with Mulatto back in 2017 on "Heart Broke." More recently, he's worked with Payton on SELFLESS and had several production credits on Sauce Santana's new project, Imma Celebrity that arrived earlier this month.

As for Mulatto, she's readying a major year ahead after releasing Hit The Latto in December. Keep your ears peeled for new music from both Mulatto and Tre Trax.

Quotable Lyrics

Nah, I ain't lettin' shit go

Made a quick fo' at the Citgo

Latto let 'em know on the intro

Clip like a limo

Choppa got balls, make 'em dance like disco