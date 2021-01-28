We're just weeks away from Valentine's Day and love is in the air. Recently, Mulatto has been slowly revealing that she's happily in love, causing a firestorm of speculation as to who locked down the Queen of Da Souf. There were rumors that she was romantically linked to 21 Savage, but he came in quick to shut down the gossip. Fans are more inclined to suspect Mulatto and Key Glock have something going on, but Mulatto nor the Memphis rapper have confirmed that they're in a relationship.

On Wednesday (January 27), Mulatto returned to once again share that she's smitten with her mystery man. "On Godddd I be laid up w the love of my lifeeee," the rapper wrote over a meme she posted to her Instagram Story. "This the best thing coulda happened to me cause chile you not gone get a lil bo peep outta me no mo ion even be on the internet how I used to."

"I'm happily distracted from all bullsh*t I LOVE IT HEREEEE." Fans expect Mulatto and her "love" will reveal their relationship on Valentine's Day, but it looks as if she's just fine keeping it under wraps for the time being. Check out her post below.



