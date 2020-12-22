Mulatto Gives Back To Atlanta Community In "Spend It" Video

Mulatto gives back to her Atlanta community in the new video for "Spend It".

Mulatto seems to always be surrounded by controversy, which she is unafraid to discuss openly, but she's also constantly doing things to uplift those around her and her community. It wasn't that long ago that Big Latto wasn't on many people's radar. She knows what it feels like to be overlooked and underappreciated, and especially in a pandemic year, she wanted to do everything she could to give back to her community in Atlanta.

Having recently released the extended version of her debut studio album Queen Of Da Souf, Latto is back with the arrival of her new music video for "Spend It". Instead of showing off all of the flashy things she's bought for herself during her breakout year, she focused on what she's done for others, having her camera crew follow her around as she did good deeds for her Atlanta community, buying pizza dinners and filling up carts at Walmart.

Watch Mulatto make people's day in the video up above. In case you missed it, you can check out our brand-new interview with the rapper, which was published as part of HNHH's 12 Days of Christmas interview series.