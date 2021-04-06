Mulatto dropped a picture on Instagram looking more radiant than ever while raising some eyebrows with a racy caption.

The “Queen of Da Souf” wore a champagne-colored dress with snakeskin boots, and silky-straight honey-blonde hair, as she showed off with a quick spin in a video clip. She captioned the post, "that [eggplant emoji] got me glowing" with a mischievous laughing emoji and a sparkle at the end.

Fans, instantly amused by the bold caption, speculated who was the man behind the eggplant. Recently, rumors have been circulating that Latto has been coupled up with 21 Savage, and these rumors are echoed in the IG comments.

One fan commented under the post, “21, 21, 21,” to which many others added to this narrative.

Regarding the rumored couple, 21 Savage has shut down rumors insinuating that he was with the “Muwop” rapper on multiple occasions. Last year, Mulatto vacationed in Puerto Rico for her 22nd birthday, and, coincidentally, 21 Savage seemed to be there too.

Then, the other week, the “Mr. Right Now” rapper seemed to accidentally reveal his relationship with Latto on Instagram. He reposted the rapper’s “no makeup” post on his IG story with the caption “Dam u fine, it's only 1 way I can come bout you twin.” However, the post was deleted shortly after.

Neither has confirmed or denied any of the rumors either.

Do you think Mulatto and 21 Savage are secretly together? Let us know in the comments.