It's been a long time coming but 2020 was officially the year Mulatto had a major breakout. Over the past few years, she's maintained and grown her buzz from The Rap Game into becoming the first female solo rap act out of Atlanta to go Gold. Unfortunately, with all these eyes on her, she's found herself in hot water over some apparent bad business.

Just the other day, Mulatto was called out by a woman who claimed the rapper stole hair from her two years ago. Apparently, the agreement was for the hair tech to send over a wig to Mulatto who, in return, would tag her on a post on Instagram. Seems like a pretty solid deal but apparently, Big Latto never upheld her end of the bargain and ultimately, blocked the woman accusing her of stealing.

"2yrs later Im getting 10k a post &STILL woulda tagged/reimbursed u if u approached me different boo..my last hairstylist stole all my wigs when we parted ways &Im still resolving issues today bcus of it..waiting 2yrs for me to “blowup” sounds opportunistic its giving clout chaser," Latto stated before facing even more backlash.

"What y’all fail to realize is I have no problem buying a whole different wig on my own and tagging that girl as if it was hers but u not gone talk to me crazy without knowing the facts first & still expect to get what u wanted.. 2YRS LATER," she added in the following tweet.

Despite the amount of hate she receive for the post, she continued to make light of the situation, writing, "Steal a wig for me daddy."