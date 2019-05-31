Mulatto Drops "F*ck Rice Street" As She Shares A Story Of Time In Jail

Just a few years ago, Miss Mulatto made history as the first winner of Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat's reality show The Rap Game. The competition series pits young rappers against one another as Dupri attempts to find the next youth So So Def star. Although Mulatto, real name Alyssa Michelle Stephens, beat out her opponents and took home both bragging rights and a contract, ultimately the teenage rapper decided that she didn't want to be a So So Def artist. In an interview with DJ Vlad, she later stated that the money wasn't right and she knew she could make more as an independent artist.

Now 20-years-old, she's dropped the "Miss" and continues to release new music for her fans that include her two million followers. On her latest effort titled "F*ck Rice Street," Mulatto partners her southern swag with boastful lyrics. Mulatto also raps about being locked up while taking aim at the officers who put her in jail. Take a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Commissary for all the real b*tches I met in the hole

I ain't share not one tell and I ain't get tried like a hoe

Big Latto got big money don't you ever try me like I'm broke

First stop on my first day out headed straight to the yo