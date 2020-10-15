Mulatto Drops Dope New Video For "In N Out" With City Girls

Mulatto drops yet an eye-popping video (literally) for her City Girls-featured song "In N Out".

Mulatto is not-so-quietly having a breakout year.

The 21-year-old Atlanta rapper is one of the names that keeps ringing bells as women continue to make an impact on the rap game, and her videos are helping her along the way.

She has a clear vision of where she's headed, working with some of the most in-demand videographers to help her stay on the right path. The RCA Records artist recently linked with Cole Bennett for the provocative "On God" video and today, she returns with the Reel Goats-directed flick for "In N Out" with the City Girls.

The video starts with Big Latto playing hopscotch in the neighborhood with her girls before it dramatically cuts, taking us to a nearby diner, where the rapper calls out her order. As soon as she explains what "Big Latto Sauce" is, the woman taking her order goes into a daze, popping her eyes out and bobbing her head at the Atlanta star, Yung Miami, and JT mess around at the roller rink.

If you're not up on Mulatto yet, it's time to wake up. Once you're past the controversial name, you'll start to realize that she's one of the smartest and most creative up-and-coming rap artists in the game.