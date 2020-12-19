Mulatto has been catching a lot of flack over the past few weeks and it doesn't seem like the artist can shake any of it off. Recently, Mulatto was criticized for her name, which is something that she has vowed to change as soon as possible. In fact, Mulatto revealed that she is already thinking of her name and that fans might be able to see it soon. While this is an effort to be applauded, Mulatto is getting criticism for a whole other reason right now.

Just a couple of nights ago, Mulatto took part in her 22nd birthday party which was Casino-themed. Based on the photos and videos from the event, it looked quite extravagant, however, many noticed that almost none of the guests were wearing masks, which is a big faux-pas when you consider how we are in the middle of a pandemic.

While Mulatto certainly looked stunning at the event, many fans opted to take to social media where they put the artist on blast for her behavior. Millions of people in the United States have caught the virus while over 300,000 have died. For many, Mulatto's actions were irresponsible and could lead to an uptick in infections. Of course, there is no telling if this will truly be the case, although it's clear the artist could have been more careful.

