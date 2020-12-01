Mulatto has been having one hell of a year. She released her debut album, officially has bragging rights to claim herself as the Queen Of The Souf, and she also became the first female rap act out of Atlanta to go gold. An incredible feat, she hasn't seen all this success without some controversy to follow.

For one, her name has been as blatantly controversial as you'd expect, despite the argument that she turned a negative into a positive. It's led to a conversation about a necessary conversation about colorism, a topic that she apparently dismissed on Clubhouse. Earlier today, the Atlanta star was accused of claiming that colorism doesn't exist on the voice-based social media platform.

No receipts of the claim have been provided yet but big Latto decided to hit Twitter immediately to try and dead these rumors. Ultimately, she made it clear that she never denied the existence of colorism. Beyond that, it appears that she's genuinely fed up with having to address these narratives.

"I WOULD NEVER SAY NO SHIT LIKE COLORISM DOESN'T EXIST!" She tweeted. "Please stop with the false narrative."

The recent controversy arrives days after she revealed that she has considered changing her name due to the backlash from it. "I can’t say too much because we’re working on something right now, but I would be lying to say it hasn’t crossed my mind before," she told HipHopDX, suggesting that she might go as Big Latto moving forward. "It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can’t say too much right now, because it’s going to be a part of something bigger."

Check out her tweets below.