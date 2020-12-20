After receiving backlash for quite some time for her rap name, it looks like Mulatto is making a switch. She sat down on The Shade Room to address the backlash and the calls for her to change her name in a climate that was labeling her a colorist.

"I'm not a colorist, but the internet gon' do what they do, I can't convince people that already don't like me otherwise so I'm not gonna have a stroke about it," Mulatto stated. "That's why I'm doing my little part on the back end like learning about today, and talk about the name change and stuff like that, to also dead it on my end because I feel like that kinda contributes to that."

As far as when and how that name change would happen, Mulatto was less clear. "It's still in the works, like, people gotta understand too that, at this level in an artist's career that's not just something that happens overnight," she said. "Or, it's not something that even happens period because it's so much money and investments on the line when you do that...but it's definitely in the works, like, I'm considering it for sure." Do you think she should change her name?