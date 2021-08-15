This weekend, Latto popped out at the UPROAR Hip Hop Festival in Los Angeles, California, alongside other industry giants like Lil Wayne and Polo G. Latto's performance at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday further cemented her rise in the Hip-Hop community, especially considering that special guests Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, and The Game also made surprise appearances.

Following her UPROAR set, Latto hit social media to share some pictures and behind-the-scenes footage of her festival appearance, and upon seeing her posts, one fan decided to call out the Atlanta rapper over her physical appearance.

A post shared by BIG LATTOð° (@latto777)

Just a matter of days after fans were attacking the Queen of Da Souf artist about her biracial looks, a fan proceeded to try and roast Latto even further. Alluding to the rapper's breasts, the fan wrote, "Y'all be fresh off the operating tables let them settle in [crying emoji]."

Rather than sit back and ignore the Twitter user's joke or deny her claims altogether, Latto responded by confirming that she has in fact undergone plastic surgery, just not as recently as the disrespectful fan may have thought. "Girl these titties is 5 months old but go awf," the "Go Crazy" femcee wrote back on Twitter.

As plastic surgery becomes more and more popular, you have Hip-Hop artists like Boosie criticizing surgical enhancements and others like Cardi B saying that plastic surgery has helped her feel "super confident." As a result, it's interesting to see that Latto has been so transparent with her followers by publicly confirming that she had her breasts enhanced.

