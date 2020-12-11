Mulatto & Lil Baby Join Forces On "Sex Lies"

At midnight on December 11, Mulatto unveiled an extended version of her debut album, Queen Of Da Souf, which was originally released back in August. She included five new, additional tracks on the album, including "Queen," "Step It Up," "Stank," "Spend It," and my personal favorite, "Sex Lies," featuring Lil Baby.

In the days leading up to the release, the Atlanta rapper kept quiet her collaboration with Lil Baby, leaving it as a surprise — and surprised we were when she finally announced it on Thursday evening. She also announced that "Sex Lies" would be paired with an official music video at noon EST on Friday, so keep your eyes peeled for that as well.

The track's instrumental is immediately reminiscent of a classic '90s R&B song — the melodies and finger-picked guitar are seemingly nostalgic, despite just being released. Mulatto delivers impressive vocals and bars, giving listeners some variety, while simultaneously letting them know that she is not a one-trick pony. While the song would have still been great without a feature, Lil Baby's verse brings something to the table that brings the track to a whole other level.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell me what I wanna hear

Tell me how you want it, tell me how you feel

Sex drive, I just hope that you can steer

Sex lies in my ear, it give me chills

I know you don't mean it

Just answer when I need it

Ain't no strings attached, so it ain't nothin' can get between it

Drunk dials in the evening

That liquor keep me feening

I'm just tryna grant you all your wishes, sex genie