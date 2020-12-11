Mulatto & Lil Baby Drop Burlesque-Themed Video For "Sex Lies"

Hours after releasing the extended version of her album, "Queen Of Da Souf," Mulatto and Lil Baby drop a music video for "Sex Lies."

The burlesque-themed, pandemic-friendly visual starts off in an old-school theater where guests all appear to be sitting in a socially-distanced fashion, wearing masks. The video is presumably a nod to one of her earlier scandals this year — when the 21-year-old was criticized for performing in a club that did not follow the guidelines of social distancing.

As the song starts, the camera shifts over to Mulatto who is in the dressing room, seemingly having her body makeup applied and costume fitted by a team makeup artists and stylists. Following that, the song takes a short break while the host of the evening introduces Big Latto to the stage. The curtains open, as Mulatto begins to perform out of a martini glass, dressed in silver. For her next act, she appears on a table full of fruit, and then on the set of a photoshoot alongside Lil Baby, just in time for his verse to kick off.

Watch the full video above.