Mulatto & Jacob Latimore Couple Up For "Don't Wanna Leave" Track

Just in time for even colder weather, crooner Jacob Latimore has returned in a new offering, tapping on Atlanta-bred emcee Mulatto for a smooth new coupling on "Don't Wanna Leave." On the romantic new track, Latimore dazzles his lady of choice with sweet nothings of designer gifts and keyless luxury. On the flip, Mulatto comes through with a signature southern purr as she assures her lover of her worth.

The new selection arrives as the first official cut from Latimore since the arrival of this year's Connection 2 album. As for Mualtto, it marks yet another appearance in the current run that the young upstart is experiencing as her momentum continues to build.

Enjoy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pick out what you want

Know I got racks on me so pick out what you want

You know I like watchin' you when you look undecided

All of this drip around you, you feel like you drownin'