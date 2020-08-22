Mulatto & 21 Savage Bring The Mops Out On "Pull Up"

It's been a slow but steady rise for Mulatto. Coming from under Jermaine Dupri's wing, she's established herself as a leading voice in Atlanta's rap scene but she's expanding far beyond that. With the release of her new project, Queen Of Da Souf yesterday, Big Latto made her formal entrance in the game with a tracklist that reflects her star potential.

With plenty of Southern names attached to the project, including several from her hometown of Atlanta, one of the many highlights off of the project is "Pull Up" ft. 21 Savage. There's an eerie Slaughter King era feel to the production, handled by Bankroll Got It, Hitmaka, and Diego Ave., with bouncy keys and playful trap drums that turn the streets of Atlanta into the backdrop of a horror film. Though there's a lot of stick talk, as you'd expect from a song called "Pull Up, the pair deliver assertive verses while

Quotable Lyrics

All my spots got plaques in 'em

All my cars got straps in 'em

All my songs got facts in 'em

All my opps got rats with 'em

Slaughter Gang, I'll stick an ax in 'em

Never been friendly, I don't dap n***as

I don't want a Grammy, I'm a rap n***a

