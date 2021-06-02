According to reports, DaBaby was allegedly detained at South Beach in Miami on Monday (May 31) after he and several others were involved in a shooting. The street shootout left two people injured, with one in critical condition. Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez adds that the individual in critical condition remains in the hospital.

Sources confirmed the rapper and a few members of his crew were detained following the incident, but the "Rockstar" artist was allegedly eventually released from police custody after being questioned. Now, mugshot photos have been released for two other individuals involved in the shooting.

The first man charged in the Miami shooting was DaBaby's artist Wisdom, while the second man charged has been identified as Christopher Urena. Both were involved in the Memorial Day shooting outside of Prime 112 in Miami Beach leaving two individuals injured.

Urena has been charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault, in addition to charges of grand theft and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to a police report regarding the incident, Urena is accused of shooting an individual in the back. The report furthers the person is still in the hospital and is paralyzed.

Previous reports named Wisdom, a rapper and member of DaBaby's entourage, as another person facing charges for the shootout. He was detained for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with the shooting. Police add that Wisdom was part of the group of men that got into a verbal argument with the victims.

Authorities further add that Wisdom shot one of the victims in the leg as they attempted to flee. As for Urena, TMZ reports that he was seen shooting one of the victims in the back. DaBaby seems to not be facing any charges in connection with the case.

