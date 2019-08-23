Being ignored by a romantic interest is something nearly everyone has experienced at least once. In today's lingo it's called being "ghosted," and it has become its own cultural phenomenon. People can go from texting every day with a partner to receiving radio silence from someone they're dating. It leaves the lovelorn with unanswered questions, and MTV is hoping to bring the confrontation element of Catfish to another series with their show MTV’s Ghosted: Love Gone Missing.

The series will be hosted by The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay and recording artist Travis Mills. MTV states that "the two [hosts] will help distraught individuals track down and confront a former lover, friend, or family member in an effort to uncover the harsh realities of why they 'ghosted' them." While all of the intense emotions will, undoubtedly, be good for ratings, not everyone thinks that the premise is a good idea.

People began to question if tracking down someone who decided to disappear from a person's life is just low-level stalking. The teaser trailer the show features people from all backgrounds who have been blocked or ignored, but because they're so emotionally invested, they've reached out to the network to demand answers.

"Y’all are going way too far," one person tweeted. "If someone ghosted you, then leave them be. That is them telling you that they do not want you to be apart of their life for a particular reason." There were many others who shared that sentiment. Check out the trailer, and a few reactions, below.