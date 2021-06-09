The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards worked around the guidelines presented by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, there was no live audience, and the performances were almost all pre-recorded. Nonetheless, even with the show being scaled down because of the pandemic, it was still held in New York with restrictions in place.

The 2021 edition of the popular awards show will take in NYC once again, at the Barclay's Center-- however this year, it will be returning to the favored live format.

On Tuesday, June 8th, MTV officially announced that the 2021 broadcast will air on September 12th. To coincide with the anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks, MTV has partnered with the non-profit organization 9/11 Day. Together, 9/11 Day and MTV will lead a series of activities and programs to honor the lives that were lost and those lives that were affected by the attacks.

More details, along with performers, presenters, and the evening's host, will be announced within the coming months leading up to this year's ceremony. Barclay's Center and MTV will also make sure to co-operate closely with health and safety protocols as the COVID-19 pandemic is not over just yet.

