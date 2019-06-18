The iconic popcorn trophy has been around for years and the only way to pick one up is to be crowned a winner at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. MTV's annual awards show celebrates the best of the best on the big and small screens, giving us plenty of reasons to tune in and see who gets crowned. Although it can sometimes feel like a massive popularity contest, the MTV show is always entertaining. We've already reported on a few separate moments from the show, including the Love & Hip Hop cast getting interrupted by Johnny Bananas, Surviving R. Kelly winning big in the documentary category, and more, but in an effort to get you the most concise list of winners out there, we've compiled a full recap of the night.

If you skipped out on a few key categories, we've got you covered. Avengers: Endgame was a big winner from the night, celebrating some superb acting from stars Robert Downey Jr and Josh Brolin while Captain Marvel also got some love. In the land of television, Game of Thrones took home a big prize while the niche categories, like Reality, went to Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

With Hollywood stars Tiffany Haddish, The Rock, Noah Centineo, Dave Bautista, David Spade and more in attendance, here's the full list of winners from last night.

Best Movie:

"Avengers: Endgame" *WINNER

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before"

"Us"



Emma McIntyre/VMN19/Getty Images

Best Show:

"Big Mouth"

"Game of Thrones" *WINNER

"Riverdale"

"Schitt's Creek"

"The Haunting of Hill House"

Best Performance in a Movie:

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) -- "The Hate U Give"

Lady Gaga (Ally) -- "A Star is Born" *WINNER

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) -- "Us"

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) -- "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) -- "Bird Box"

Best Performance in a Show:

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) -- "The Handmaid's Tale" *WINNER

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) -- "Game of Thrones"

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) -- "Jane the Virgin"

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) -- "The Chi"

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) -- "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Best Hero:

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) -- "Captain Marvel"

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) -- "BlacKkKlansman"

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) -- "Game of Thrones"

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) -- "Avengers: Endgame" *WINNER

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) -- "Shazam!"

Best Villain:

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) -- "Killing Eve"

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) -- "The Handmaid's Tale"

Josh Brolin (Thanos) -- "Avengers: Endgame" *WINNER

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) -- "Us"

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) -- "You"

Best Kiss:

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) -- "Riverdale"

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) -- "Aquaman"

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) -- "Sex Education"

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) -- "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" *WINNER

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) -- "Venom"

Reality Royalty:

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" *WINNER

"The Bachelor"

"The Challenge"

"Vanderpump Rules"



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Comedic Performance:

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) -- "Crazy Rich Asians"

Dan Levy (David Rose) -- "Schitt's Creek" *WINNER

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) -- "Big Mouth"

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) -- "Little"

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) -- "Shazam!"

Breakthrough Performance:

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) -- "Crazy Rich Asians"

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) -- "Five Feet Apart"

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) -- "Pose"

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) -- "Sex Education"

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) -- "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" *WINNER

Best Fight:

"Avengers: Endgame" -- Captain America vs. Thanos

"Captain Marvel" -- Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva *WINNER

"Game of Thrones" -- Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

"RBG" -- Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

"WWE Wrestlemania" -- Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best Real-Life Hero:

Alex Honnold -- "Free Solo"

Hannah Gadsby -- "Nanette"

Roman Reigns -- "WWE SmackDown"

Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- "RBG" *WINNER

Serena Williams -- "Being Serena"

Most Frightened Performance:

Alex Wolff (Peter) -- "Hereditary"

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) -- "The Curse of La Llorona"

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) -- "Halloween"

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) -- "Bird Box" *WINNER

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) -- "The Haunting of Hill House"

Best Documentary:

"At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal"

"McQueen"

"Minding the Gap"

"RBG"

"Surviving R. Kelly" *WINNER

Best Host:

Gayle King -- "CBS This Morning"

Nick Cannon -- "Wild 'n Out" *WINNER

Nick Cannon -- "The Masked Singer"

RuPaul -- "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Trevor Noah -- "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Most Meme-able Moment:

"Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" -- The Lilo Dance

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" -- Ray J's Hat

"RBG" -- The Notorious RBG

"RuPaul's Drag Race" -- Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail

"The Bachelor" -- Colton Underwood jumps the fence *WINNER

Best Musical Moment:

A Star is Born -- "Shallow" *WINNER

Bohemian Rhapsody -- Live Aid Concert

Captain Marvel -- "Just a Girl"

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina -- "Masquerade"

On My Block -- "Look at that Butt"

Riverdale -- "Seventeen"

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -- "Sunflower"

The Umbrella Academy -- "I Think We're Alone Now"

