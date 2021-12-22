An MTV reality star is facing serious charges after being accused of rape. The network has been running its hit series Are You the One? for eight seasons, and one of its cast members has reportedly recently been arrested in connection to an alleged attack on a 16-year-old girl. Connor Smith appeared on the show back in 2015 as he and dozens of others attempted to find love in a remote location while under the eye of television cameras.

Smith is back in the news today for less entertaining reasons as it is being reported he has been charged with "four felonies including sexual battery and rape," states PEOPLE.





The outlet shared details of legal documents that detail what allegedly occurred between the 31-year-old and the teen. The pair reportedly met online and while in a vehicle together, the alleged victim claims Smith forced her "to perform a sexual act on him." She also alleges that he then took her to a hotel room where he raped her.

Smith is reportedly currently still incarcerated as he is being held without bond. He, nor his legal representation, have issued a statement regarding the accusations. Twitter users have stated that Are You The One? Season 3 has been pulled from the platform. Some were watching the season when the deletion occurred.

[via]