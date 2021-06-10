MSNBC's Ari Melber has built a solid reputation as one of the most avid Hip-Hop fans in broadcast news, having previously referenced Young Thug and Nicki Minaj's "Anybody,"21 Savage's "a lot,"Lil Uzi Vert's "Super Saiyan," and Migos' "Walk It Talk It." On one occasion his MSNBC show even dropped bars from MF Doom, so it's safe to say that Melber has his eye on Hip-Hop culture.

This week, MSNBC's chief legal correspondent went back to the early 2010s and referenced bars from Pusha T's debut solo studio album My Name Is My Name while discussing fed cooperation on The Beat with Ari Melber. According to HipHopDX, Melber was discussing how Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg allegedly cooperated with investigators while committing potential crimes when he decided to explain the situation with lyrics from Pusha T's "S.N.I.T.C.H."

"Covered his own tracks, he didn’t care that,” Melber said, reciting select bars from Push's third verse. “We had a legacy he killed, I got to wear that/Break your heart when the man you call your brother/Be the same one that set in motion all them undercovers/From great friends now it’s no affiliation/Divided by the time he was facing."

Pusha T caught wind of Melber's and reposted it to his page with the caption, "have to be the most quoted on @thebeatwithari . @arimelber do the numbers and let the people know…" And in true Ari Melber fashion, the MSNBC anchor showed his appreciation for Push's artistry by writing back, "Ballers / you DO put numbers on the boards … … on wax and on air."

Check out the video featuring Ari Melber's Pusha T reference below.

