Ms Banks Returns With "The Coldest Winter Ever Pt. 2"

UK's rising star Ms Banks is proving that she's about to have a major year ahead of her. In the past few years, she's had some major celebrity co-signs from Nicki Minaj, as well as Cardi B and appeared on Little Mix's "Woman Like Me." Over the weekend, she pulled up with her latest project, The Coldest Winter Ever Pt. 2. The highly-anticipated project is twelve tracks in total with appearances from Geko, Kida Kudz, Tigga Da Author, and Moelogo. As she's done with every feature she's touched this year, The Coldest Winter Ever Pt. 2 showcases her versatility as an artist. As fast as she can hop on a banger, she can quickly turn around with some more dancehall-influenced vibes.

Peep Ms Banks' new project below.