Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire Returns Triumphantly With Self-Titled Album

Milca P.
July 14, 2019 18:41
Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire
Mr. Muthafuckin eXquire

eXquire's back.


It was eight years ago that Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire first broke out with his "Huzzah!" track, even flipping the track with a high-profile remix with Danny Brown, Das Racist, Despot, and El-P.

Despite signing with Universal Music Group, eXquire's career as a signed artist didn't last for long and he's since reclaimed independence and returns with a new release under his Chocolate Rabbit label with a self-titled album. The new effort spans 12 tracks and leaves room for a few features from Wiki, KAST, and Iceberg Black.

The effort is effectively a modern rework of the energy surrounding such early underground bets of the early 2010s and gives cratediggers something to sip on this summer.

 

