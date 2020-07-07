Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire Releases Madlib-Produced "Black Mirror" In Honour Of Late Uncle

Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire decided to officially drop his song, "Black Mirror," produced by Madlib, in the wake of his uncle's tragic death. The rapper gave some context for the release in an Instagram post, explaining that the song tackles Black masculinity and was inspired by his relationship with his three uncles.

"A little backstory on this record," he began. "I did this song with Madlib awhile ago. I wrote this about Black Masculinity and my relationship with my 3 Uncles (London, Flex and Shango). Two weeks ago I actually lost my Uncle Shango. If you know me closely you know my Uncle was my everything. I probably cried more tears than I ever have in my life the past two weeks. Still can’t believe he’s gone. I’m crying while I type this. But I feel him within my spirit everyday. It was hard for me to listen to His voice on this record (I still can’t) but I spoke to Madlib and decided it would be therapeutic to release it. It was one of his favorite songs of mine. Love you eternally Uncle Pop. I will NEVER FORGET YOU AS LONG AS I LIVE."

In the post, he included some photos of himself and his Uncle Shango, along with a snippet of the track. Check out "Black Mirror" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Uncle Pop, Coney Island legend big monster Black Panther ‘97 went to war with the Aryans

Killed the chicken with his bare hands, plucked it and boiled it to feed the fam and he was only eleven then

Man before his time dunked a ball before he was barely 5’ 9”

All city in three sports but MVP with the nine